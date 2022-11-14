Local bands claim high honors at Bands of America Grand Nationals

Two area marching bands scored high in the Bands of America Grand National Competition in Indianapolis over the weekend.
The Archbishop Alter High School marching band was named Class A Champions, while the William Mason High School marching band won fourth place overall.
The Alter Marching Knights’ show, titled “Overjoyed,” featuring the music of Stevie Wonder, also won awards for Outstanding Music Performance and Outstanding General Effect.
Mason Bands, meanwhile, won second place for Class AAAA and Outstanding General Effect for their semifinal performance of their show, “Odyssey.”
Alter competed in Class A, which is composed of bands from schools of 600 or fewer students in grades 10-12. Mason competed in Class AAAA, reserved for schools with greater than 1751 students in grades 10-12.
Class champions were named at the end of semifinals, and then the top 12 scoring bands, regardless of class, were invited to return for finals, according to BOA.
