journal-news logo
X

Local bands claim high honors at Bands of America Grand Nationals

Local News
By
45 minutes ago

Two area marching bands scored high in the Bands of America Grand National Competition in Indianapolis over the weekend.

The Archbishop Alter High School marching band was named Class A Champions, while the William Mason High School marching band won fourth place overall.

ExploreUD student competes on History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’

The Alter Marching Knights’ show, titled “Overjoyed,” featuring the music of Stevie Wonder, also won awards for Outstanding Music Performance and Outstanding General Effect.

Mason Bands, meanwhile, won second place for Class AAAA and Outstanding General Effect for their semifinal performance of their show, “Odyssey.”

Alter competed in Class A, which is composed of bands from schools of 600 or fewer students in grades 10-12. Mason competed in Class AAAA, reserved for schools with greater than 1751 students in grades 10-12.

Class champions were named at the end of semifinals, and then the top 12 scoring bands, regardless of class, were invited to return for finals, according to BOA.

In Other News
1
State school board to vote on resolution addressing transgender...
2
Guns, marijuana, trans care: 7 bills Ohio lawmakers eyeing before year...
3
6 area school threats this year; What’s behind increase and what’s...
4
Free COVID-19 tests available in Greene County ahead of Thanksgiving...
5
Ohio man one of the 6 dead after airshow crash in Dallas

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top