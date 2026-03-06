Letters to the editor: What is the goal in Iran?; property taxes wrong

After the 20 year war in the middle east, have we learned nothing? Our involvement in the middle east resulted in millions of deaths and billions of refugees. What are we doing? What is the goal here? It’s not to make American lives better, because that could be accomplished by using these war funds for almost anything else.

I am disappointed in, but not surprised by, our administration, but the fact that there are still about 20% of Americans who support them makes me feel like there really is no future for this country. Not to mention that our administration has multiple pedophile protectors and likely offenders.

Miri Reyes

Springfield

Property taxes are too high in Ohio

To whom it may concern it is past time to end high property taxes. You pay your house off and you still don’t own it because of these extremely high property taxes.

The city does a little work on your street and charge us a ridiculous amount of money and the street is still raggedy and the high payments are really bad for us who are retired.

Trina Summit

Dayton

First duty is to protect the Constitution

The Democrats, independents, and TV commentators missed it. The CNN annotated copy of the State of the Union address also missed it. Republicans either missed or ignored it.

Donald Trump’s grandstanding photo-op moment began with a directive to members of Congress to stand if they agreed with the following: “The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

When I heard this remark I wanted to jump through the TV screen, run up the aisle, and shout, “The first duty of the federal government is to protect the US Constitution.”

This is the oath that the president, every US senator, and every representative takes. They take an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Defending the Constitution includes protecting the Bill of Rights, which guarantees the freedoms of speech, the press, peaceful assembly, etc. The oath is clear and refers to ALL in the U.S.: to citizens and visitors, to immigrants and refugees alike. Even those who are suspected of entering the country illegally have the right to due process, to be considered innocent until proven guilty,and to petition the government.

Even convicted felons, such as the president of the United States, are entitled to these rights. To repeat, the first duty of the American government is to protect the bedrock principles of our society by defending the Constitution and the rights and freedoms articulated within.

M.E. Dillon

Kettering

Now is the time to look at state budget

Yes, if there are excess funds in the state budget, now is the time to start talking about it.

Why?

Because homeowners throughout the state are talking a lot about the proposed bill to abolish property taxes statewide.

We’ve had enough of the state and counties using our homes as their personal piggy bank, while simultaneously displacing those that can’t afford them from their homes, only to have them sold at auction to retire the tax bill.

Low income and seniors living on fixed income are hurt the most. You bunch of heartless shills should be looking for every way possible to return our hard earned dollars back to us.

David Renner

Lebanon

Property taxes are not the solution

I’m so angry because my property tax went up over $1,400 this year. I know property tax was looked at in 2025.

I was praying something would be accomplished to lower Ohio property owners burden of high property tax. I believe our money is wasted. I live in a rural area and our roads are full of potholes and mud.

Meigs county is so poor we can’t even have our roads repaired. Maybe property owners should stick together and refuse to pay taxes.

I’m encouraged to know others are involved in a solution. Governor Dewine could care less about our struggle with high taxes. Thank you

Paula Thompson

Meigs County