Letters to the editor: Creating legacies for African Americans; let President do his job

This past year, many of us have witnessed a concerning shift in our nation - one where marginalized communities are being challenged, and local, grassroots organizations are struggling to attain funds to serve their communities.

AACF’s mission is to increase organized giving within the African-American community and empower others to join us. Philanthropy isn’t about large gifts alone; it’s about community and participation. When we collectively give, no matter what the size of the donation, we build collective strength and opportunity.

Scholarship programs, youth development initiatives, and food security efforts do not sustain themselves; they depend on intentional, local support. And like Lloyd E. Lewis, Jr. once said, I too, believe that “We are people from all over the map — churches, nonprofit organizations, and individuals. We can create legacies that will benefit our community for generations to come.”

Join us, at www.aacfdayton.org.

Richard L. Hairston

APR President, African American Community Fund

Time for Haitians to leave

Perhaps the people protesting ICE in Springfield could use a little education. Haiti wanted and received independence over 100 years ago and has had assistance in billions of dollars from US tax dollars ever since.

There are over 330,000 spread all over the country on temporary status brought in under President Joe Biden. That should not have happened, our country is living on a credit card owing, over $38 trillion in debt. In fact, we are broke.

They need to face the music just like others have faced. The president was elected promising he would clean it up. Let him do his job.

Brad Phillips

Centerville

Moore bloviating nonsense arguments

The statements about climate change by Stephen Moore in his column published Saturday, Feb. 21, are demonstrably false.

According to data published by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Earth warmed 0.95° Celsius (1.7° F) between 1994 and 2024, which was the hottest year on record since 1880 and the last year they published an annual report. That’s a lot more than 1/10 a degree. (Any guesses why there’s no 2025 report?)

It has been more than 30 years since climate experts began expressing concern about global warming. NASA astronomer Dr. James Hansen addressed Congress in 1988, but the first report about greenhouse gases was published in 1865. Has Mr. Moore been watching the news about the significant increases in floods and severe droughts leading to severe wildfires? These are not contradictory; they were predicted by climate scientists – and they kill many hundreds of people, not to mention destroy billions of dollars of property. Sea level has been rising constantly at an accelerating rate (4.5 in. in the last 30 yrs; a foot since 1880) due to ocean warming and glacial melting. If you think that is not much, think again. That is over the oceans of the whole world, and it can only be explained by a warming Earth.

But to use the opinion of just one skeptic, Bjorn Lomborg, who is not even a climate scientist (his advanced degrees are in Political Science) and who is famous for cherry-picking data, when literally hundreds of experienced climate scientist, meteorologists, and atmospheric physicists (90+%) have asserted in published surveys (at least five I can reference) that global warming is a happening and is caused by human activities such as burning coal and petroleum, is irresponsible.

Stephen Moore said that “a lot of people got very, very rich off the government largesse,” but gave no specific examples. Petroleum companies continue to receive federal subsidies, despite huge profits that reduce their costs of operations. Who are the real scammers, the non-profit Sierra Club and the Environmental Defense Fund? They get no money from U.S. government subsidies like petroleum industries. The United Nations gets no funding other than their annual member support from its members.

In short, Stephen Moore was bloviating nonsense arguments absent any meaningful evidence.

Dan Gladish

Hamilton