Coronavirus: Lebanon’s traditional horse-drawn carriage parade canceled

The Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday evening posted on social media that the 32nd Annual Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival would be canceled for Dec. 5 because of rising COVID-19 cases in Warren County and the region.

“While we are extremely disappointed that we are unable to host this parade, we believe that not doing so will help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as protect the legacy of the Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival for generations to come,” the chamber posted.