Lebanon won’t require city workers to get COVID vaccines

Councilman Doug Shope said he “greatly objects” to mandating vaccinations for anyone.

The state recorded more than 7,747 new cases on Wednesday. In the past three weeks, the state is averaging 6,037 cases a day. Ohio also reported 292 new hospitalizations on Wednesday and 21,265 people have died in the state from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Council approved a resolution in support of health care workers, first responders, teachers and citizens’ individual rights during the COVID-19 pandemic “who are being coerced and threatened by an overreaching government.” It also supports an individual’s right whether or not to get vaccinated.

A second resolution also requests the Ohio Department of Health to revisit the quarantine guidelines.

Concerns listed in the council resolution include: The mental health of people that become socially isolating healthy people; minimizing disruptions to the integrity of education, economic, civic and social systems so people are not put into unnecessarily difficult situations to provide services, products and experiences; healing distrust and anger in the community due to the “one-size fits all quarantine strategy being used;” and supporting families and businesses that are disrupted when people get sent home for weeks at a time.

The resolution also supports the pilot program developed by the school superintendents of Warren County to modify quarantine rules to keep more students in the classroom.