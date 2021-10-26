Lebanon, Vandalia get over $6 million in state sewer grants

While $93 million in projects were announced on Tuesday, DeWine said there will be two more rounds and that the total amount being distributed through the three rounds will be about $250 million. He said the state is reinvesting in communities through its infrastructure and that every county in the state will receive some funding from this program.

“If we have good infrastructure, that means we can grow,” DeWine said.

Vice Mayor Mark Messer said this project “is super-important for Lebanon.” Messer said it’s challenging for small communities to continue making upgrades to their infrastructure systems while avoiding rate increases.

Brunka said the city had been put on notice to address the 50-year-old pumping station. He said during some heavy rains there was overflow from the 4-million-gallon flow equalization tank that went into the Turtle Creek, which drains into the Little Miami River, a federal and state-designated scenic river. Brunka said the large equalization tank was built in 2004 to prevent overflows.

Caption Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, center, makes a few remarks during a grant award presentation Tuesday in Lebanon. DeWine announced the $4 million grant at the city's 50-year-old Glosser Road Wastewater Pumping Station which is in need of replacement. At left is Lebanon Vice Mayor Mark Messer and City Manager Scott Brunka is at right of DeWine. ED RICHTER/STAFF

“It’s helped, but it hasn’t solved the problem,” Brunka said. “It’s undersized and outdated. During heavy rain events, it overflows.”

Brunka said the city has been working on replacement plans for the past two years and hopes to begin construction on the new $9.8 million pumping station next year. He said city will be looking at obtaining a low-interest EPA water pollution control loan and other grants to cover the rest of the project costs.

Earlier in the day, DeWine stopped in Vandalia to present a $2.4 million grant for a sanitary sewer improvement project there. The city of Vandalia jointly owns and operates the Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority with Huber Heights and Tipp City.

Rich Hopkins, Vandalia’s communication director, said the plant uses 30-inch sewer lines to bring wastewater from Vandalia and Tipp City to the treatment plant located near Huber Heights. One of the lines that runs through the Five Rivers MetroPark at the Taylorsville Dam has collapsed and is in need of repair.