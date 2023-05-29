Lebanon teen dies after car crashes into tree early on Memorial Day

The crash is at least the second fatality reported in the Miami Valley over the holiday weekend.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday Darke County sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jaysville St. Johns and Hollansburg Sampson roads.

A Chevrolet Cobalt was heading east on Hollansburg Sampson Road when the juvenile driver failed to yield at a stop sign, according to deputies. A Ford F-150 hit the Chevrolet while going south on Jaysville St. Johns Road.

The juvenile was transported to Wayne Health Care, where they later died from injuries. Their identity has not been released at this time.

The driver of the truck and their passenger was treated at the scene.

Troopers are also investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Clermont County Saturday that killed a Dayton man.

Terry M. Aikins, 67, was driving a motorcycle on state Rate 232 around 3:12 p.m. in Monroe Twp. when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the road and into the guardrail, according to the OSHP Batavia post.

Aikins was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.

Staff writer Ed Richter contributed to this report.