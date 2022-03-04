Lebanon seeks school safety grant to build Broadway bike path

Burdick said this infrastructure project that will improve student safety is eligible for SRTS grant funding. This is the first time the city has applied for an SRTS grant that will fund 100% of the project up to $400,000.

Brunka said the city will also be seeking other grants from the Clean Ohio Trail Fund, the Ohio Public Works Commission and use funds through the city’s park impact fee to cover the balance of the project’s cost. He said construction could begin in 2024 and be completed in late 2025.

Explore Warren County bridge replacement will close part of Little Miami trail

City officials said if Lebanon is awarded the grant, the project would be budgeted for and executed in 2025 in coordination with the planned water main replacement and pavement resurfacing programs along this corridor.

Brunka said the Ohio Department of Transportation had identified North Broadway, which is also Ohio 48, for inclusion in the urban paving program. He said the new water main would be installed under the proposed bike path.

Lebanon City Council approved moving forward with the grant at its work session Tuesday as the grant’s application deadline was Friday.

Last month, council approved a resolution to adopt the Lebanon Safe Routes to School plan that was developed by the city, the Lebanon City Schools and St. Francis DeSales Catholic School. The local entities developed the plan to improve safety and to encourage more more students to walk and ride their bicycles to school.

One of the recommendations of the plan was to construct a separate paved bike path along North Broadway to replace the current bike lane.