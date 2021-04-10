Lebanon residents file lawsuit challenging concealed weapons in city building

Explore Lebanon considering new entertainment district to help restaurants

As the complaint alleges, however, Ohio law prohibits concealed carry at all times within courthouses and buildings containing courtrooms. The plaintiff residents, who attend or have attended city council proceedings held in the municipal courtroom, are asking the court for a declaration that the ordinance conflicts with state law and an injunction restraining its enforcement.

“The residents we represent ask only that the city comply with state laws intended to keep courthouses and similar government buildings safe,” said Len Kamdang, director of litigation strategy and trials for Everytown Law. “People should be able to take part in the democratic process without the threat of violence or intimidation.”

“The decisions made in our city building affect every facet of life in Lebanon, from how our tax dollars are spent to local business and community relations,” said Bill Duning, partner of Gray & Duning, which represents the residents along with Everytown Law. “All of us have a stake in these decisions being made without even the fear of violence or intimidation, and all of us should be able to attend public meetings about our community without having to wonder if someone in the room is carrying a firearm they haven’t properly secured.”

Duning retired as Lebanon’s law director about 20 years ago.