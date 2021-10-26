Lebanon receives federal funding for Bowman multi-use path

Officials said this old railway has been abandoned for decades and the city wants to convert it to expand the connectivity of their trail network. The project length is approximately 1.66 miles. A protected pedestrian/bike signal crossing beacon will be installed for the mid-block trail crossing on Main Street. Brunka said the beacon is actuated when someone wants to cross the road

Explore Lebanon to purchase land to develop new park

In the application, City Engineer Dana Bicknell said the project creates another route for pedestrians and bicyclists to use when traversing to the northeast part of Lebanon. “The city has an extensive trail network with plans for even more connectivity in the future and this project accomplishes that goal,” he said.

About 10% of the project is replacement and 90% is expansion of the trail system, city officials said. While the bulk of the project is constructing a new trail along the old roadbed, there will be some improvements made at the connections to existing roadways at Monroe, Mound, and Walnut streets, as well as the crossing of Main Street, officials said. The improvements to existing facilities, like ramps, however, are a small part of the project.

An existing railroad bridge will be rehabbed to be a feature of the trail, as it has unique aesthetic appeal and the city doesn’t want to just demolish it and build a new box culvert.

“Unanimously, the OKI board has delivered a nearly $54 million infrastructure package that will enhance a number of areas throughout our eight-county region,” said David Painter, OKI president and Clermont County commissioner. “Today’s awards are a major investment in our multi-modal transportation network. These projects will improve mobility and safety for drivers, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians. And, they will raise the quality of life for our citizens.”