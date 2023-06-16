Lebanon outlines $31 million in capital improvements planned for next 5 years

Lebanon has updated its five-year capital improvements plan that outlines more than $31.1 million in upcoming projects ranging from vehicle replacements to paving streets and other infrastructure, park, and utility improvements.

During the five-year program, the city projects to receive more than $12.6 million in grant funds from state and federal sources to complete these projects, according to the plan.

Broken down by purpose, Lebanon officials plan to spend more than $14 million in electric system improvements, $10.2 million in road work, $2.14 million in water system projects, $2 million in park improvements, $1.12 million in general capital projects, $850,000 in storm water system work, and $615,000 in sanitary sewer improvements.

City Manager Scott Brunka said, “Expenditures for roadway improvement projects for 2024 total $10.2 million.”

In the plan that Lebanon City Council approved for 2024-2028, Brunka said major 2024 roadway maintenance projects include the reconstruction and widening of Glosser Road to include a roundabout at Glosser Road and Cincinnati Avenue; and the second phase of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Urban Paving Program. Additionally, the 2023 program includes $735,000 for general street resurfacing and $1 million for curb, gutter, and sidewalk replacement.

The city maintains 225 lane miles of roadway. After a 2017 decision to reduce the income tax credit paid to other cities from 1% to 0.5%, the city has been able to use that extra revenue, about $1 million or an extra 40%, for road resurfacing. Brunka said the city expects to spend an average of $9 million a year on road improvements for 2024-2028.

The city’s last pavement condition survey was done in 2021, Brunka said. About 68.3% of the city’s roads and streets were in good or better condition; 17.8% were in fair condition; and 13.8% were in poor condition.

The city has submitted a grant application to replace the Kingsview Drive bridge based on the most current bridge inspection evaluation. Brunka said the estimated project cost is $2 million, with the ODOT Municipal Bridge grant program potentially funding 90% of it. If funded, construction would begin in 2024.

Other projects in the new plan include: