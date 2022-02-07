Lebanon helps fund bike trail extension as part of ODOT bridge project

The bike path extension will continue from the current path on Deerfield Road in front of the Countryside YMCA, south to East Turtlecreek Union Road. The trail will be extended east on Turtlecreek Union, across Ohio 48 to the Atrium Bike Park. Another section of the trail will be constructed on Cornett Road between East Turtlecreek Union Road and Forge Drive.

“The goal of the city is provide bike and trail connectivity for the subdivisions east of Bypass 48 that are cut off because of the highway,” City Manager Scott Brunka said.