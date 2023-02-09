Lebanon gas station, convenience store to open this spring

The new store is located at the intersection of Neil Armstrong Way and Ohio 63 and will sell Shell gasoline. The store owner will hire 12 new staff members.

This will be the fifth Big Mike’s Gas N Go location in southwest Ohio. Other locations include Troy, Tipp City, Batavia and Landen. The Lebanon location is the second store to feature a drive-thru. It will also have charging stations and an outdoor patio.