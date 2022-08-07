Lebanon development project heading for the finish line

“There’s something for everyone and it will bring a new level of retail and restaurants in Lebanon,” he said. “We’re extending the downtown area.”

The project is just north of Berry Intermediate School and Oakwood Avenue, on the west side of Broadway (Ohio 48).

As of this week, on the residential side of the project that includes 96 apartments and 20 townhomes, only two units remain available for leasing, Montgomery said. On the retail/restaurant side of the project, he said there are two spaces already leased, with one retail space remaining of about 2,200 square feet with two patio spaces.

The housing development features one, two and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes, said Cohen, who is also president of CMC Properties.

Another drone view of the 511 N. Broadway project in Lebanon. CONTRIBUTED/CMC PROPERTIES

The apartments and townhouses were constructed by CRG Residential, LLC.

Montgomery said Catch-a-Fire Pizza is tentatively scheduled for mid-fall, if not sooner. He said Mi Cozumel is expected to follow 30 to 60 days later after Catch-a-Fire opens.

“I am absolutely shocked by how quickly everything has leased up, but in the end, it’s just a credit to how amazing it is to live in Lebanon,” Cohen said. “It’s unlike any other city in the area, more like a small village with all the conveniences you need.”

The retail tenants that are opening at 511 N. Broadway were hand-picked for their uniqueness in their restaurant and the food they serve, Montgomery said, adding that, “local ownership is what we love and we could not be happier with our tenant lineup.”

Montgomery said they are not interested in any chain restaurants and prefer local businesses.

“We want to be cool and hip,” Montgomery said.

He said Cincinnati Commercial Contractors are building the retail and restaurant portions of the project.

Jeff and Melissa Ledford are the owners of Catch-a-Fire, which serves wood-fired pizza, artisan appetizers, salads, craft beer and craft cocktails. The restaurant will also have a selection of vegan and vegetarian options. They serve lunch and dinner seven days a week, as well as weekend brunch.

This is the view looking south on North Broadway Lebanon where two new restaurants will be located at 511 N. Broadway. There will be a wide sideway alongside a large patio for the Catch-a-Fire Pizza restaurant that is planning to open later this fall. ED RICHTER/STAFF

The 6,000 square-foot restaurant will have a build-out of about $1 million. It will feature an indoor and outdoor bar, garage doors and a large patio for people to walk up to and will feature igloos during cold weather, a firepit as well as a wide sidewalk for pedestrians to use.

Catch-a-Fire currently operates from MadTree Brewing in Oakley and in Blue Ash.

Mi Cozumel, which is owned by Liliana Jaime, serves more than 100 brands of tequila and over 50 brands of mezcal. That restaurant space will be about 6,300 square feet when it opens to the public.

“We are also distinguished for serving over 40 flavors of Margaritas, our authentic table-side guacamole, and our delicious flaming fajitas,” she said in a statement, pointing to fresh, quality ingredients.

Montgomery described Mi Cozumel as a “Mexican restaurant on steroids.” He said Mi Cozumel has locations in Springdale, Finneytown, and Oakley.

City Manager Scott Brunka said the development will create opportunities for people to live in downtown Lebanon and give visitors and residents more dining options.

The new development is just a short walk from the Golden Lamb and other downtown establishments. It’s also in close proximity to various festivals and outdoor events held downtown.