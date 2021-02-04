Lebanon council to consider establishing citizens committee on racism

Councilmember Wendy Monroe cosponsored the ordinance. Council will have a first reading of the legislation at its Feb. 9 meeting, discuss the legislation during its work session on Feb. 17 and vote on it Feb. 23.

The Human Relations Commission would “research, investigate and discuss current available information, methods and approaches that address discrimination, bias and prejudice within Lebanon and similar sized communities,” according to the proposed legislation. The citizens group would be appointed by council and report back to the elected officials with recommendations.

Wyatt acknowledged that some council members might not want to take this step because they believe in limited government.

“It is not our job (to tell people what to say and do) and that’s not what this is about,” she said. “This is about establishing a citizen’s committee to work on a problem of racism and any related issues that we have … It’s trying to come together with solutions to make our city a place people want to live in and feel safer … This is enough. (If we don’t do this,) it’s sending a message that we’re limiting who we want to live here.”

About 93% of Lebanon’s population is white and less than 3% is Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Statewide, about 82% of Ohio’s population is white and over 13% is Black.

Explore Downtown Lebanon redevelopment stretch could include microbrewery

In August, the city council unanimously passed a resolution denouncing racism, prejudice and discrimination and resolved to continue to work for change in the community on these issues.

Raye Kimberly, coordinator of the MLK Community Coalition of Lebanon, said the resolution was encouraging but Lebanon City Council needs to do more “because we are historically known for being a racist community.”

In 2015, the federal government investigated racism in the Lebanon City Schools and in 2017, the school district gave $150,000 as part of a settlement with families and agreed to revise policies.

“I see the schools actively working to improve diversity, equity and inclusion; however, the kids don’t live at the school 24/7. They go home … and they’re influenced by their family members or friends, their communities,” Kimberly said. “So until the outside world comes together and learns how to be better humans, it will be harder for the schools, teachers, administration and students.”