Lebanon City Building evacuated for bomb threat

Lebanon police is continuing its investigation of an anonymous bomb threat that was called into Lebanon City Building early Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a call was made about 12:28 p.m. prompting an evacuation of the building. City Manager Scott Brunka said there were 30 to 40 people in the building at the time when the threat was called into the city’s Municipal Court.
All occupants of the City Building and surrounding businesses were evacuated as streets in the immediate area were closed to all traffic, police said.
Emergency notifications were sent using text messages, phone calls and emails to people and businesses in the immediate area using the City’s RAVE Alert Notification.
Brunka said police contacted and were assisted by the officers from the Butler County Bomb Squad and Mason Police bomb detecting K-9 team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Nothing was found after a sweep of the building by the K-9 team, Brunka said employees returned to finish out the work day.
No additional information was available late Tuesday afternoon as the incident remains under investigation.