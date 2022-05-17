journal-news logo
X

Lebanon approves new subdivision off Miller Road

This is an artist's rendition of the new Greys Run subdivision off Miller Road. The new subdivision will be a new street with 12 homes that will be constructed by Monarch Homes. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON

caption arrowCaption
This is an artist's rendition of the new Greys Run subdivision off Miller Road. The new subdivision will be a new street with 12 homes that will be constructed by Monarch Homes. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON

Local News
By
7 hours ago

Twelve new single-family homes are being planned for a new subdivision on 4.47 acres located at 345 Miller Road in Lebanon.

Monarch Homes recently received approval from the Lebanon Planning Commission and City Council to rezone the acreage. City Planner Greg Orosz said the land is currently being used for agricultural purposes and the area is surrounded by “suburban residential” zones.

The Greys Run subdivision will have a private roadway and 12 homes on 3.576 acres or 80% of the land, with the remaining 0.89 acres or 20 percent for proposed open space. In addition, the subdivision will also have two retention ponds, according to city documents.

ExploreLebanon council to consider new subdivision

The project will also include a 10-foot wide bike trail that will connect to existing or future bike trails.

City officials said the homes to be constructed along Miller Road will face the roadway to keep with the development pattern already established and consistent with other homes adjacent to the subdivision. The plan also calls for retaining the existing woods on the northwest section of the property.

Councilman Matt Sellers said he had heard nothing but positive feedback for the project.

Residents who spoke at the meeting were in favor of the proposed project. One resident felt that it would fit the flow of Miller Road, while another resident suggested the need for a crosswalk or four-way stop as the street was across from the entrance to the Garfield Park subdivision.

In his report, Orosz said the architectural style of the homes is typical of the newer development patterns in the area. He said that Monarch Homes is building a similar product just north of the site in Reveres Run.

At its May 10 meeting, city council gave final approval to rezone the acreage as a “planned unit development” overlay.

In Other News
1
Think before they drink: It’s illegal for parents to host alcohol...
2
How local counties compare as U.S. tops 1 million COVID deaths
3
2 nursing home patients sent to hospital after fire in Monroe
4
Building material delays, rising costs causing issues for local school...
5
Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummy candies recalled

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top