Lawmakers urge Ohio students to read, discuss Declaration of Independence for US’s 250th anniversary

The legislation, soon to be sent to the Ohio Secretary of State, has no legal effect. Merely, the resolution encourages students to read the nation’s founding document and urges schools to provide “formal classroom time” for discussion.

Sen. Catherine Ingram, D-Cincinnati, said Wednesday that it’s important for students to read the document and “interpret it for themselves.”

The legislation is meant to add to the Trump administration’s push to “provide a grand celebration worthy of the momentous occasion of the 250th anniversary of American Independence and to honor the history of our great Nation,” so says the resolution.

“Not only does this resolution help mark a historic landmark in our nation’s history, but also to ensure that the next generation of Americans understand one of the founding documents of this great nation,” Senate Health Committee Chair Andy Brenner, R-Delaware, said on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

