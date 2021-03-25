Later stage cancer cases indicate skipped screenings, missed diagnoses

As vaccination distribution spreads, Ouellette said that will help things continue to improve.

One national analysis published in July 2020 indicated preventative screenings had plummeted.

Epic Health Research Network found 285,000 breast cancer screenings, 95,000 colon cancer screenings and 40,000 cervical screenings were missed between March 15 and June 16, which represent deficits of 63%, 64%, and 67% relative to screenings expected based on the historical average.

Data for the study was pooled from 60 organizations and 9.8 million patients.

“Even in the summer and fall, I felt like we were seeing more advanced cancers show up,” Ouellette said.

He said some of the problem was also fear leading people with cancer delaying hospitalization until there was no other option.

Some people associate elective procedures with things like cosmetic surgeries, Ouellette said, but that term also includes cancer screenings, which are still important for a person’s health.

“Public understanding and the health care understanding of words like elective didn’t match. I think it took us a little bit of time to to really realize that, and I don’t know if we’ve corrected all that communication,” he said.

Generally breast cancer screenings are recommended for women ages 40 and older, though some women may qualify for earlier screenings.

Musser said that the hospital’s centers have taken many steps to keep centers as safe as possible during the pandemic and people are welcome to call with questions if they aren’t sure about coming in.

“The appointments are only 15 minutes, we get you in and out of our breast center as quickly as possible,” Musser said.