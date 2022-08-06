journal-news logo
X

Large apartment complex planned near Lebanon retail hub

This is an artist's rendering of a proposed 248 multi-family apartments in north Lebanon that would be adjacent to the Walmart store. The mixed-use project area is 35.8 acres and will include a future 10.25-acre city park, eight acres of green space, and 2.5-acres for retail out-parcels such as restaurants, offices, salons and local merchants. It will also include buffer areas. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON

Combined ShapeCaption
This is an artist's rendering of a proposed 248 multi-family apartments in north Lebanon that would be adjacent to the Walmart store. The mixed-use project area is 35.8 acres and will include a future 10.25-acre city park, eight acres of green space, and 2.5-acres for retail out-parcels such as restaurants, offices, salons and local merchants. It will also include buffer areas. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF LEBANON

Local News
By
6 minutes ago
Council to vote on project at Tuesday meeting

A developer plans to build a 248-unit apartment complex near the Walmart in Lebanon on Walmart Drive and is seeking rezoning for the land where it will be located.

Lebanon City Council has been requested to rezone the 35.8 acres that will eventually extend Wal-mart Drive to the parcel where the Retreat of Lebanon complex.

Council will vote on the proposal at its meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lebanon City Building.

ExploreLebanon sets goals for 2023 as it continues to grow

The Kendall Property Group’s rezoning proposal is for the parcel to accommodate the 248-unit apartment complex as well as some open space and an adjacent space for limited retail.

City Planner Greg Orosz said approximately 2.5 acres of the site are proposed for retail use near Walmart, however, there is no specific end-user at this time. The 248 dwelling units on 35.852 acres equates to 6.91 units per acre. The units are divided into 16, three-story buildings. There are 339 surface parking spots and 100 attached garages providing 1.77 spaces per dwelling unit.

Orosz said more than 50 percent of the development area is dedicated to open space, recreational use, and parkland. This includes a 10-acre park that is proposed to be owned and operated as a public park. There will be eight- acres of open space maintained by Home Owners Association. This open space includes buffer areas, entrance landscaping, a retention pond, and a pool house and pool.

The Lebanon Planning Commission held a public hearing on the project on June 21 and unanimously recommended approval of the zoning map amendment and concept plan for the project. City Council will give the final approval to move forward on the project.

The project conforms with the city’s comprehensive plan, officials said.

Tim Foster, the developer’s engineer, said they are working on identifying traffic issues during a discussion at council’s recent work session. He said U.S. 42 may need another traffic lane or a traffic light to address those issues. City Manager Scott Brunka said a traffic study will be needed as the project moves forward.

Councilman Mike Cope said he liked the proposal presented at the work session, while Councilman Scott Norris was concerned about “creating a traffic nightmare” in the busy corridor north of the U.S. 42 and Bypass Ohio 48 intersection. Councilwoman Kristen Eggers said she was concerned about the perception of more apartments being built in Lebanon.

In Other News
1
First half of 2022 much more humid than normal, National Weather...
2
Ohio’s sales tax holiday this weekend: Here’s what you should know
3
Entire Miami Valley back to ‘high’ COVID community level
4
Franklin’s downtown food truck park opens today
5
Power restored to most after outages left over 2K customers in dark

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top