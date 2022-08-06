Large apartment complex planned near Lebanon retail hub

Orosz said more than 50 percent of the development area is dedicated to open space, recreational use, and parkland. This includes a 10-acre park that is proposed to be owned and operated as a public park. There will be eight- acres of open space maintained by Home Owners Association. This open space includes buffer areas, entrance landscaping, a retention pond, and a pool house and pool.

The Lebanon Planning Commission held a public hearing on the project on June 21 and unanimously recommended approval of the zoning map amendment and concept plan for the project. City Council will give the final approval to move forward on the project.

The project conforms with the city’s comprehensive plan, officials said.

Tim Foster, the developer’s engineer, said they are working on identifying traffic issues during a discussion at council’s recent work session. He said U.S. 42 may need another traffic lane or a traffic light to address those issues. City Manager Scott Brunka said a traffic study will be needed as the project moves forward.

Councilman Mike Cope said he liked the proposal presented at the work session, while Councilman Scott Norris was concerned about “creating a traffic nightmare” in the busy corridor north of the U.S. 42 and Bypass Ohio 48 intersection. Councilwoman Kristen Eggers said she was concerned about the perception of more apartments being built in Lebanon.