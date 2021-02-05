Kroger to pay $100 to all workers who get COVID-19 vaccine, other perks

The grocery chain also will provide an additional $50 million to reward employees at stores and facilities across 35 states, including a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center workers.

“Through the unknowns of this pandemic, our associates have risen to the challenge,” Kroger spokesman Tim Massa stated. “Since March, we have invested more than $1.5 billion to both reward our associates and to safeguard our associates and customers through the implementation of dozens of safety measures that we continue to execute today. We’ve also welcomed more than 100,000 new associates to the Kroger family of companies.