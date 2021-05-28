Kroger announces its own $1M giveaways for customers vaccinated by Kroger Health

The giveaway campaign, called the #CommunityImmunity campaign, will start next week and last for five weeks, drawing one person to win $1 million and another 10 to win free groceries for a year, according to Kroger in a release.

Kroger said the program is a result of a collaboration with the Biden Administration to encourage increased vaccinations, with a goal of at least 70% of adults vaccinated with their first dose by July 10.