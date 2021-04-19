Kettering man sentenced in 2019 traffic death of OSHP inspector on duty

He also sent “texts to your girlfriend and said to bring synthetic urine to the hospital,” Wall said.

Coorough told Skelton’s family he was sorry as he was led from the courtroom on the way to jail.

He told Wall earlier in the sentencing that he was “truly sorry” for what happened and “was more tired than I should have been while driving … This has changed my whole life.”

Prosecutors requested the maximum sentence allowed for the second-degree misdemeanor of 90 days in jail, a $750 fine and a two-year license suspension.

“Unfortunately, the laws of the state of Ohio have let her down,” said Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor.

Prosecutors were asked to elaborate on the comment after the hearing with Prosecuting Attorney Tony Kendell saying that “given the nature and circumstances of the case” there would be no further comment.

Wall sentenced Coorough to 90 days in jail, suspended 30 days and ordered him to complete two years of community control with the following conditions: maintain full-time employment, conduct 40 hours of community service, complete outpatient treatment for drugs and alcohol, undergo a mental health assessment and undergo random urine screens. His license was suspended for two years with no driving privileges and six points placed on his driver’s license. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

Wall said she, too, didn’t think the maximum sentence of 90 days was “adequate.”

Skelton had been a member of the patrol since October 2005, a job her father had once held, Wall was told Monday by a family friend who said that Kimra Skelton and her loved ones were “a good family, with good morals.”

Skelton’s mother, Phyllis Miller, told Wall that her daughter “was always willing to be there for everybody else … I pray justice is done … she deserved the best.”