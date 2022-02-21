Kettering Health updates visitor policy as COVID cases, hospitalizations drop

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop in the region, Kettering Health is updating its visitation policy to allow more visitors at time.
Some inpatients and emergency department patients will be allowed three visitors at a time beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Exceptions to the update include:
- No visitation by anyone younger than 12.
- NICU patients may have two visitors at a time.
- Outpatient procedure patients may have two visitors at a time.
- Behavioral health patients may have one visitor at a time.
- Office visitors vary by provider. Call the provider’s office to check the visitation status.
- Outpatient testing and therapy may have limited space, so call the facility ahead to time to check visitation status.
- Suspected or diagnosed COVID-19 patients can only have one visitor by appointment only.
More details on the update is available at ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.
About the Author