Kettering Health launches program to help with cancer treatment costs

Cancer patients who need help paying for oral chemotherapy medications could receive help from a new Kettering Health program.
The Kettering Health Drug Repository is one of the few of its kind in Ohio and the second such in the greater Dayton region, according to a Kettering Health press release.
Drug repository programs receive oral chemotherapy drug donations that are then given to patients who could not afford their prescriptions or treatment. The programs result from a state rule by the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy in 2019, according to the press release.
Kettering Health will accept all orally administrated drugs used to treat cancer and side effects, That includes ‘dangerous drugs,’ used to treat cancers or side effects of said dangerous drugs as defined by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, the release said.
Those who qualify for the program are Ohio residents who need financial assistance and who are unable to pay for treatment. This includes nonprofit clinic patients.
“Having this program at Kettering Health gives us another avenue to help those patients that cannot afford cancer medications due to high costs or limited insurance benefits,” Kevin Blackburn, system pharmacy director at Kettering Health, said in the release. “We are grateful to be able to provide our patients the needed care and relieve some of the burdens that come with their diagnosis.”
Kettering Health has 13 medical centers with 120 outpatient locations throughout Ohio, specifically the western region. In addition, the Kettering Physician Network has 700 plus board-certified physicians and providers.
