Kettering cruise-in launches 2021 season, moves to Saturdays

To submit your event for free, email Wheels at wheels@coxohio.com. Deadline is 10 days prior to desired date of publication or event. See full list, including weekly and monthly cruise-ins, online at https://www.daytondailynews.com/cars/ and look for MOTOR NEWS. Follow Wheels on Facebook @DDNWheels.
APRIL 17
- KETTERING SATURDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN, 5 p.m. to dark, Kettering Towne Center at Dorothy Lane and Woodman Drive, April 17 through Sept. 25. Everything on wheels welcome. DJ, food. Robin, 937-620-6406. Facebook @Kettering Cruise-in