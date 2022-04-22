JUST IN: No verdict yet in ex-AFRL commander abusive sexual contact court-martial

Cooley faces loss of rank, pay and benefits and up to 21 months of confinement. And he may have to register as a sexual offender.

This is the first time a court-martial of an Air Force general reached trial.

Gen. Arnold Bunch, commander of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson, fired Cooley from the AFRL job in January 2020 after an Air Force investigation. Cooley has worked as an assistant to Bunch in an administrative job since then.

No jury was empaneled in the trial, which started Monday morning.

After a verdict is rendered, if Cooley is not acquitted, a sentencing phase is expected to begin.