JUST IN: Military retirees to get biggest pay increase in nearly 40 years

The increase will affect thousands of Dayton-area residents. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has a workforce numbering some 32,000 people, with about 90,000 retirees within a 100 mile radius of the base, according to Department of Defense numbers.

Survivors who are eligible for the Special Survivor Indemnity Allowance (SSIA) will also receive an increase to their SSIA payments that reflects this 5.9 percent adjustment, the DOD said. The maximum amount of SSIA payable will be $346 beginning in January, although some survivors may receive less in SSIA as the Department of Defense continues to implement a phased reduction in the Survivor Benefit Plan, the department said.