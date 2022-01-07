Hamburger icon
JUST IN: Kettering Fraze Pavilion announces concerts, entertainment events for 2022 season

The Fraze Pavilion announced Jan. 7, 2022, a series of concerts and events for the 2022 season. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 15. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
The Fraze Pavilion announced Jan. 7, 2022, a series of concerts and events for the 2022 season. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 15. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

By Nick Blizzard
3 hours ago

KETTERING — The Fraze Pavilion announced Friday a series of concerts and events for the 2022 season.

The city-owned, 4,300-seat popular outdoor venue said the following are scheduled for this year with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 15:

• Killer Queen, the premier tribute to Queen, June 29, 8 p.m. Tickets range in cost from $20 to $35.

• The Electric Light Orchestra Experience, celebrating 50 years of ELO, July 14, 8 p.m. Tickets cost between $21.50 to $29.50.

• Get The Led Out, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25 to $29.

These shows will have a limit of four tickets per person on the first day of sale.

• The Menus, Aug. 12, 8 p.m. Tickets $5 for general admission.

• Spass Nacht, June 15, 5:30 p.m. Free festival in Lincoln Park.

• The 34th Annual Art on the Commons, Aug. 14, 11 a.m. Free event in Lincoln Park.

Kettering officials have they said are planning for a full season in 2022 after an abbreviated schedule last year followed a full closure in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The season, which traditionally begins in the spring, started in late July last year and lasted until early September.

In 2021, the venue hosted 16 ticketed concerts, fewer than half of 2019′s 35. The Fraze had 22 events last season compared to 48 two years ago.

However, concert tickets sold this past season was 43,092, a higher average per show (2,693) than 2019. That year the Fraze sold 79,631 for an average of 2,275 per event, according to records.

