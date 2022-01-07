JUST IN: Kettering Fraze Pavilion announces concerts, entertainment events for 2022 season

These shows will have a limit of four tickets per person on the first day of sale.

• The Menus, Aug. 12, 8 p.m. Tickets $5 for general admission.

• Spass Nacht, June 15, 5:30 p.m. Free festival in Lincoln Park.

• The 34th Annual Art on the Commons, Aug. 14, 11 a.m. Free event in Lincoln Park.

Kettering officials have they said are planning for a full season in 2022 after an abbreviated schedule last year followed a full closure in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The season, which traditionally begins in the spring, started in late July last year and lasted until early September.

In 2021, the venue hosted 16 ticketed concerts, fewer than half of 2019′s 35. The Fraze had 22 events last season compared to 48 two years ago.

However, concert tickets sold this past season was 43,092, a higher average per show (2,693) than 2019. That year the Fraze sold 79,631 for an average of 2,275 per event, according to records.