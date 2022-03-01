Hamburger icon
JUST IN: Kettering expels 9-year-old for a year after police find loaded gun at school

Kettering police were called to John F. Kennedy Elementary School last week after a loaded gun was reported in a student’s locker. JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF

Kettering police were called to John F. Kennedy Elementary School last week after a loaded gun was reported in a student’s locker. JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
1 hour ago

KETTERING — A 9-year-old student has been expelled for a year after officials said he admitted to bringing a loaded gun to a Kettering elementary school.

Kettering City Schools said Tuesday the decision came after the district’s student services supervisor completed due process and a hearing for the student, who was suspended from John F. Kennedy Elementary School last week.

The district cited a section in its policy stating administrators “shall expel a student from school for a period of one year for bringing a firearm or knife capable of causing serious bodily injury.”

The gun was found Feb. 22 by police inside the student’s locker with its chamber pulled back, records show.

“There were rounds inside the firearm and the magazine … was inserted inside the weapon,” according to a Kettering police report obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

Kettering school officials called the issue “an extremely concerning event.”

