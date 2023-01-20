GE Aerospace confirms headquarters will stay in Cincinnati

Once the division is complete, there will no longer be a separate GE “corporate” entity.

GE Aerospace is a major employer in Southwestern Ohio. Pre-pandemic, the company had about 1,500 employees working in four Dayton-area facilities, sites which saw a $1 billion total annual investment. About 9,000 Ohioans work for the company in total.

The company is also one of the biggest suppliers to military aviation. Keeping its headquarters to the Queen City places the company just an hour away from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the heart of the Air Force’s research and logistics missions.

GE continues work on its XA100 engine for the F-35 fighter jet, intending to meet Air Force goals for the Adaptive Engine Transition Program. GE says the new engine offers 25% better fuel efficiency, 10% more thrust and more power and thermal management capacity than current engines.