JUST IN: First Financial Bank acquires Dayton M&A firm

“These capabilities build upon the business succession planning services already available through Yellow Cardinal, First Financial’s wealth management division, to provide end-to-end solutions for businesses and owners,” First Financial said.

“We are excited to join the First Financial Bank organization,” said Cliff Bishop, president of Brady Ware Capital. “This acquisition will add valuable investment banking capabilities to Yellow Cardinal’s existing services, providing business owners with deep expertise and a 360-degree perspective on their business and personal financial needs.”

Brady Ware & Schoenfeld, a regional CPA and advisory firm, owned Brady Ware Capital as an affiliate company. Brady Ware & Schoenfeld will continue to serve middle-market companies as it has for the past 65 years, First Financial said.

Once based in Hamilton, First Financial moved its headquarters to Cincinnati in 2009.