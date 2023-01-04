JUST IN: First Financial Bank acquires Dayton M&A firm

First Financial Bank said Wednesday it has acquired the assets of Dayton financial advisory firm Brady Ware Capital (BWC).
BWC advises owners of small- to medium-sized businesses on mergers, acquisition and other impactful financial moves.
As part of the acquisition, BWC employees will join First Financial, the bank said in an announcement. A First Financial spokesman was gathering information in response to questions about how the acquisition affects current employees.
“With the addition of investment banking capabilities from Brady Ware Capital, First Financial Bank further expands the products and services we bring to bear for businesses and their owners,” said Archie Brown, president and chief executive of First Financial Bank. “This is an excellent addition to our strategy of growing core client relationships by meeting more of their needs.”
Brady Ware Capital specializes in buy-side and sell-side consulting services for mid-sized businesses.
“These capabilities build upon the business succession planning services already available through Yellow Cardinal, First Financial’s wealth management division, to provide end-to-end solutions for businesses and owners,” First Financial said.
“We are excited to join the First Financial Bank organization,” said Cliff Bishop, president of Brady Ware Capital. “This acquisition will add valuable investment banking capabilities to Yellow Cardinal’s existing services, providing business owners with deep expertise and a 360-degree perspective on their business and personal financial needs.”
Brady Ware & Schoenfeld, a regional CPA and advisory firm, owned Brady Ware Capital as an affiliate company. Brady Ware & Schoenfeld will continue to serve middle-market companies as it has for the past 65 years, First Financial said.
Once based in Hamilton, First Financial moved its headquarters to Cincinnati in 2009.
