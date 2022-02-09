JUST IN: Faltering Peloton lays off 50 Huber Heights employees

The company also said it will pull back on its Buckeye State factory, a $400 million investment that was expected to bring more than 2,000 jobs to Northwest Ohio.

Peloton faces significant headwinds, slumping sales and the reported loss of $439 million last quarter. Peloton decided last month that it would temporarily halt production of bikes and treadmills to cut costs, according to documents obtained by CNBC.

Peloton estimated that canceling its plans for the Wood County plant will result in $60 million in restructuring capital expenditures, the Fremont News Messenger newspaper reported.