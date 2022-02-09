JUST IN: Faltering Peloton lays off 50 Huber Heights employees

Peloton Interactive Inc. is permanently laying off 50 local employees, making them among the nearly 3,000 employees the company is laying off nationwide.
Notification of layoffs began Tuesday, Shari Eaton, Peloton’s senior vice president and global head of people, said in a letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
“This reduction in force is expected to be permanent and will affect 50 employees of Peloton in this location,” Eaton said, referring to the company’s offices at 6262 Executive Blvd. The letter was dated Tuesday.
Affected are: warehouse associates, field specialists, technicians, field operations coordinator specialists, managers and other employees.
Peloton Tuesday said it will lay off 2,800 workers and replace company co-founder and Chief Executive John Foley.
The company also said it will pull back on its Buckeye State factory, a $400 million investment that was expected to bring more than 2,000 jobs to Northwest Ohio.
Peloton faces significant headwinds, slumping sales and the reported loss of $439 million last quarter. Peloton decided last month that it would temporarily halt production of bikes and treadmills to cut costs, according to documents obtained by CNBC.
Peloton estimated that canceling its plans for the Wood County plant will result in $60 million in restructuring capital expenditures, the Fremont News Messenger newspaper reported.
