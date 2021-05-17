JUST IN: Dates announced for Dave Chappelle & Friends shows

Tickets go on sale today, May 17, at noon for 9 p.m. shows on Wednesday, May 26, Thursday, May 27, Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29.

Patrons are reminded that this is an 18+ event. Attendees without a valid ID will not be admitted. It is also an outdoor event and masks must be worn at all times onsite, and temperatures will be checked upon entry. It is also a cell phone-free event. Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be immediately ejected.