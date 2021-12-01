journal-news logo
JUST IN: Archdiocese will release ‘final’ parish reorganization plan Sunday

St. Joseph Catholic Church, built in 1909 and located at 411 E. 2nd St. in downtown Dayton on Christmas Eve morning, 2020. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
St. Joseph Catholic Church, built in 1909 and located at 411 E. 2nd St. in downtown Dayton on Christmas Eve morning, 2020. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

By Thomas Gnau
35 minutes ago

A “final” reorganization of Dayton- and Cincinnati-area Catholic parishes — a reorganization that will likely result in the eventual closing or diminished use of dozens of area churches — will be unveiled Sunday, the Cincinnati archdiocese said Wednesday.

Archbishop Dennis Schnurr, of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, will release the “families of parishes” plan at the 11 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains Sunday, the archdiocese said.

Called “Beacons of Light,” the plan groups more than 200 parishes together into about 60 geographic “families,” units whose members then must decide how best to allocate resources, including which parishes to close or use less.

In all, some 70% of area parishes could be directed toward eventual closure, merger or otherwise diminished use, depending on decisions made in the local family units.

The plan won’t be put into formal effect until next summer, after new priest assignments are announced next spring, the archdiocese said.

A draft of the plan was released in October for revision and comment.

“I am convinced that Beacons of Light, born in great hope, will enable us to form strong parishes, centered on the Eucharist, that radiate the love of Christ and joy of the Gospel,” Schnurr said in Wednesday’s statement from the archdiocese.

The recent open comment period drew nearly 8,000 comments and has resulted in many changes to the configuration, the archdiocese said.

“Collectively the changes from the draft to the final parish groupings have resulted in a stronger arrangement of Families of Parishes, that will allow for optimal growth of the archdiocese in the decades to come,” the archdiocese also said.

The final list will be available at BeaconsAOC.org at noon Sunday.

Thomas Gnau
Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007.

