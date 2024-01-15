JUST IN: Air Force museum closed indefinitely due to ‘water supply issue’

BreakingNews
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force was closed indefinitely due to a water supply issue, a spokesman for the museum said today.

“We are not certain of the cause at this point,” spokesman Ty Greenlees said.

Museum staff and volunteers had to ask about 1,000 visitors to leave the museum at about 11 a.m. TODAY due to a lack of water for the site’s restrooms and cafes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The museum recently celebrated its centennial anniversary last year. The institution traces its history to a small shop on McCook Field, what was a modest flight experimentation station just minutes north of downtown Dayton, operated by what were then the U.S. Signal Corps and the Army Air Service.

Today, the museum has more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.

The entrance to the museum is on Springfield Street at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base gate 28B in Riverside.

