ACLU says it’s prepared to take legal action against Lebanon in proposed abortion ban

The proposed ordinance purports to ban abortions in the City of Lebanon; but it reaches beyond as well: it would criminalize providing money or assistance to anyone seeking an abortion even if the abortion took place outside of the city limits.

The broad coalition in the fight to protect abortion access in Lebanon and all of Ohio includes ACLU of Ohio, NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, Ohio Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice, Ohio Women’s Alliance, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, Preterm, URGE Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity, and Women Have Options.

Ohio’s nine abortion clinics remain open for patients.

Mayor Amy Brewer said she and other council members have heard from residents concerning the proposed ordinance. Brewer said the proposed ordinance does not prevent a woman from getting an abortion or getting the healthcare she chooses.

“We’re being proactive in saying we don’t want a (abortion) facility in Lebanon,” she said. “It’s about preventing abortion clinics and hospitals from performing the procedure in Lebanon in the future.”