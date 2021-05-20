Jobs: Local manufacturer invites applicants to apply now

An Eaton manufacturer plans to add 20 employees to its roster of about 120 workers, and it’s inviting candidates to apply now.
Family-owned manufacturing company Bullen Ultrasonics is also offering a $500 signing bonus to fill machinist positions before the end of June.
Like many other local manufacturers, Bullen said it is searching for multiple computer numeric control machinists and entry-level machinists, as well as a manufacturing process engineer and ultrasonic machining operators.
“No prior experience in ultrasonic machining is required,” the company said in a release. “Openings are available in all three shifts, with the opportunity to work full-time or part-time and receive benefits, including insurance.”
“We are committed to reinforcing our family-focused culture and healthy work-life balance throughout this period of growth,” said Tim Beatty, president of Bullen. “We have experienced unprecedented labor shortages in manufacturing over the past year, and many companies are forced to mandate overtime right now.”
“It really does feel like family here. It’s a bond I’ve never felt working anywhere else,” said Aaron Garringer, a CNC programmer for the company. “I’ve been here for 14 years, working my way up from an unskilled position to an engineering technician in the development group.”
Interested applicants can visit BullenTech.com/Careers for information and apply.