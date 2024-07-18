JD Vance’s relatives at Republican National Convention: It ‘feels surreal’

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

JD Vance’s aunt said watching his political career skyrocket from freshman U.S. senator to vice president candidate “feels surreal.”

Lori Meibers, whose sister is Vance’s mother, was backstage Wednesday night when Vance was the keynote speaker at the GOP Convention in Milwaukee.

After speaking, Vance pulled his family onto the stage.

ExploreVance as VP pick puts Ohio back into presidential election spotlight

“It feels like we’re literally in a dream,” Meibers told this newspaper Thursday afternoon during a phone interview. “This is actually happening. We always knew he was smart and destined for greatness.”

Meibers said since she was backstage, she only heard parts of Vance’s speech that touched on being raised in a broken Middletown home.

“To be honest, that was pure JD,” Meibers said when asked for her reaction to his speech. “He speaks from the heart. He’s a normal, everyday guy. He’s very relatable.”

Vance, 39, a 2003 Middletown High School graduate, has talked about his mother’s drug addictions, numerous failed marriages and how his grandmother, whom he calls “mamaw,” was his guiding force.

“His whole life prepared him for this role,” his aunt said. “JD is a survivor.”

Vance recognized his mother, Beverly Aikins, who was sitting near former President Donald Trump, during his speech and said she’s nearly 10 years sober. He told her in January, on the anniversary of her sobriety, he’s throwing her a party in the White House if he’s elected.

ExploreVP pick JD Vance not the first to put Middletown in bright national lights

Meibers called her sister’s battle with drug addiction “the hardest years” of her life.

“Addiction robs the whole family of something they can never replace,” she said. “I was so proud of my sister.”

Aikins has regained her nursing license and works at an addiction center, her sister said.

Middletown teacher proud of Vance

Vance’s first-grade teacher remembers him as a “good student” with pleasant eyes and a smile.

“He was very quiet,” said Carolyn Dishun, who taught Vance at Roosevelt Elementary School.

Then she added with a laugh: “At least he was then.”

Dishun said Vance “rose above” his home life.

“He’s very determined,” said Dishun, 85, who taught for 30 years. “When he puts his mind to it, he goes after it.”

Credit: NYT

Credit: NYT

In Other News
1
3.2M Bissell Steam Shot cleaners under recall
2
State agency issues consumer alert about cannabis packaging targeting...
3
Democrats move ahead with plan to virtually nominate Biden as Ohio...
4
Springboro records show city plans to buy much of Easton Farm land
5
Lifesaving efforts by Franklin lifeguards earn pair city valor awards

About the Author

Rick McCrabb has worked at the Journal since 1987. He covers Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and Madison Twp., and writes a column every Sunday.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top