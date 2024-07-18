JD Vance’s relatives at Republican National Convention: It ‘feels surreal’

After speaking, Vance pulled his family onto the stage.

“It feels like we’re literally in a dream,” Meibers told this newspaper Thursday afternoon during a phone interview. “This is actually happening. We always knew he was smart and destined for greatness.”

Meibers said since she was backstage, she only heard parts of Vance’s speech that touched on being raised in a broken Middletown home.

“To be honest, that was pure JD,” Meibers said when asked for her reaction to his speech. “He speaks from the heart. He’s a normal, everyday guy. He’s very relatable.”

Vance, 39, a 2003 Middletown High School graduate, has talked about his mother’s drug addictions, numerous failed marriages and how his grandmother, whom he calls “mamaw,” was his guiding force.

“His whole life prepared him for this role,” his aunt said. “JD is a survivor.”

Vance recognized his mother, Beverly Aikins, who was sitting near former President Donald Trump, during his speech and said she’s nearly 10 years sober. He told her in January, on the anniversary of her sobriety, he’s throwing her a party in the White House if he’s elected.

Meibers called her sister’s battle with drug addiction “the hardest years” of her life.

“Addiction robs the whole family of something they can never replace,” she said. “I was so proud of my sister.”

Aikins has regained her nursing license and works at an addiction center, her sister said.

Middletown teacher proud of Vance

Vance’s first-grade teacher remembers him as a “good student” with pleasant eyes and a smile.

“He was very quiet,” said Carolyn Dishun, who taught Vance at Roosevelt Elementary School.

Then she added with a laugh: “At least he was then.”

Dishun said Vance “rose above” his home life.

“He’s very determined,” said Dishun, 85, who taught for 30 years. “When he puts his mind to it, he goes after it.”