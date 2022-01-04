January is Blood Donor Awareness Month; Type O low, CBC says

CBC is challenging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022. Schedule donations at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The primary goal in 2022 for CBC is to meet demand for all blood types, and to increase power red (double red cell) donations by 15% to 150 donors a month. Type O, B-negative and A-negative donors are in high demand.

The CBC is asking community members to commit in 2022 to becoming a blood donor, donating more often, becoming a platelet or plasma donor or sponsoring a blood drive. Call 937-461-3220 to learn how to help.

The CBC serves a 15-county area in Southwest Ohio and eastern Indiana, including Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren counties in Ohio.