It’s not ranch dressing: Ready-to-eat salads recalled due to mislabeling

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
8 minutes ago

Ready-to-eat salads are under a nationwide recall because the accompanying ranch dressing packet actually contains Caesar dressing with anchovies, a known allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday night.

Ready Pac Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of the assembled salads made with meat and poultry, produced from Aug. 27 through Sept. 19, under product names Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad; Kroger Brand Garden Salad with Chicken & Bacon; Kroger Brand Chef Salad Kit for One; Little Salad Bar Chef Salad; and Signature Farms Café Bowl Chef Salad.

The salads subject to recall bear establishment numbers M-18502B, P-18502B, M-32081 or P-32081 printed on the packaging next to the use by date.

The problem was discovered when the company was notified by their salad dressing supplier that a shipment of Litehouse ranch salad dressing was inadvertently misbranded. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who purchased the products are urged to not use the dressing. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Mary Toscano, consumer affairs specialist at Ready Pac Foods at mary.toscano@bonduelle.com or 800-800-7822.

