Intel investing $50M in Ohio higher education to build tech workforce pipeline

FILE - Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger, right, presents Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine with a silicon wafer during on Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio, where Intel announced it will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, Ohio, just east of Columbus. Intel said Thursday it will invest $50 million in Ohio higher education initiatives targeting the semiconductor industry, and partner with the U.S. National Science Foundation which is providing an additional $50 million for research grants nationally. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

Credit: Paul Vernon

FILE - Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger, right, presents Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine with a silicon wafer during on Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio, where Intel announced it will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, Ohio, just east of Columbus. Intel said Thursday it will invest $50 million in Ohio higher education initiatives targeting the semiconductor industry, and partner with the U.S. National Science Foundation which is providing an additional $50 million for research grants nationally. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Intel and the U.S. National Science Foundation are investing $150 million over the next decade in technology manufacturing and research in Ohio and across the nation to build a workforce pipeline.

Half of Intel’s $100 million investment will go toward establishing a semiconductor manufacturing and research program in Ohio. The program will partner Intel with community colleges and universities in Ohio while emphasizing real-world experience and innovative semiconductor fabrication.

“We have to invest in our people today if we want to invent the technology we need in the future,” said Christy Pambianchi, Intel executive vice president and chief people officer.

ExploreLocal colleges, universities fire up to fill Intel jobs

The company will accept proposals from technical centers, educators, academic-based researchers and others to develop curriculum, faculty training, lab equipment, research and student internships.

The other half of Intel’s investment will support higher education institutions across the country, including minority-serving colleges and universities. The $50 million from the USNSF will be used to fund semiconductor researchers and educators across the U.S.

Pambianchi and Erin Gianchandi, assistant director of the NSF technology innovation and partnerships directorate, both highlighted the importance of collaborating with trade schools and community colleges in helping close the technology skill gap in the U.S.

Gianchandi said the institutions are untapped treasure troves of talent that can provide training for a variety of jobs for the future.

ExploreIntel’s $20B investment good for all of Ohio, business leaders say

“We believe that investing in education is necessary to ensure that we have the right talent,” Pambianchi said.

The announcement came a few months after Intel released plans to invest $20 billion in two New Albany semiconductor production sites.

On top of the 7,000 construction jobs the investment is expected to bring to the state, Pambianchi said it will also bring 3,000 Intel positions with roles that will utilize workers whose background ranges from two-year associate’s degrees to PhDs.

