Wounded Clearcreek Twp. police officer returning to surgery on Monday

In an Aug. 22 social media post, Ney’s wife, Lisa, said her husband was intubated and sedated. She said surgeons could not find the hole but did find a really jagged fracture. Ney also said surgeons at Miami Valley Hospital went ahead and packed that area where the air is getting into her husband’s brain.

“After another scan tomorrow (Wednesday, Aug. 23), they will decide whether or not another surgery is needed on Thursday,” she said. “Please pray that this does the job and no more surgery is needed. Our God is an awesome God. Thank you all so much for continuing to pray and keep us in your thoughts. Much love and many blessings to you all.”

Terrill said Officer Ney was scheduled for further surgery on Thursdaybut this was canceled after a scan showed that he was improving. He said said doctors will continue monitoring Ney, and CT scans will determine if Ney requires further surgery.