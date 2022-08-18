Infant death, injury reports lead to recall of over 2M baby swings, rockers

RockaRoo models included in the recall have model number 4M-012.

Model numbers for both products are located on the bottom of the unit, according to the recall.

The safety commission said consumers with crawling infants should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers, and put them somewhere the infant can’t access, then contact 4moms to register for a strap fastener to keep the straps from extending below the swing when not in use.

Swings and rockers were sold in person at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide, as well as online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2020 for between $160 and $250.

The company said it is contacting all known purchasers directly, but consumers can contact the company by calling 877-870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Monday through Friday, by emailing safetyandrecall@4moms.com, or only at https://www.4momsrecall.expertinquiry.com/.