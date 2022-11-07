Indiana man killed in Preble County crash Saturday

A Cambridge City, Indiana, man died at the hospital following a crash Saturday afternoon in Monroe Twp. in Preble County.
Around 1 p.m. a Chevrolet Traverse was going east on U.S. 40 near Crescent Drive when it went left of center and high a Toyota Yaris, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Chevrolet had minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota, 41-year-old Curtis Albright, and his passenger were taken to Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana, with serious injuries.
Albright died from injuries at the hospital, according to OSHP.
Eaton and Lewisburg fire departments assisted troopers at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
