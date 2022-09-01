Indiana, Dayton police gather in support of officer taken off life support

Officers from Richmond, Indiana, and Dayton have gathered Thursday outside Miami Valley Hospital, where a Richmond officer shot in the line of duty was taken off life support.
Officer Seara Burton has been in critical condition at the hospital since she was shot in the head during an Aug. 10 traffic stop in Richmond.
Cruisers from Richmond and Dayton lined the streets near the hospital, where officers have gathered in support of Burton and the Richmond Police Department.
Burton’s K9 partner Brev, who was not injured, has been in the care of a Richmond police investigator who is a former K9 handler.
Richmond police said Wednesday that Burton’s injuries were “unrecoverable,” but that she will continue to serve others long after her passing.
“Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation,” the department posted on social media.
Final arrangements will be announced in the coming days.
