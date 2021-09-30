In Your Prime: Telehealth is the new house call for seniors

Efficient and convenient

“Many things we do don’t really require coming into the office,” says Kettering Health Network urologist Dr. David Hadley. Going over test results, monitoring medication changes, and following up on previous procedures are a few examples. Wellness visits and new patient exams also work well as telehealth appointments.

Telehealth visits can help manage diseases such as diabetes or hypertension that could get out of control if patients put off regular appointments. “Often, they cancel because it’s hard for them to come in,” Butler says, citing transportation or mobility issues, pain, and inclement weather as common causes. With a telehealth appointment, “all of those reasons are gone.”

Patients who live far away or who can’t easily schedule appointments during the business day also benefit from the convenience of telehealth visits. “They can call in on their smartphone during a break,” Butler says.

To help your telehealth appointment go smoothly: