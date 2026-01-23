I-75 North contraflow lane closing at noon Saturday

The I-75 northbound contraflow lane in Dayton will be closed starting at noon Saturday to give the Ohio Department of Transportation room to move the forecasted snow from the other two lanes, according to Loryn Bryson, spokesperson for ODOT District 7.
The lane will remain closed throughout the duration of the snowstorm and until other lanes are clear.
Bryson anticipates the lane reopening early next week.
