Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights canceled due to COVID; What about here?

Delta Air Lines and United Air Lines announced Thursday that they were forced to cancel some Christmas Eve flights as millions of people are expected to travel for the holidays.
United blamed the cancellations on staffing shortages due to COVID-19.
“The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” according to a statement from the airline. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights.”
Delta said the coronavirus also was causing staff issues, but that potential weather issues also are a factor in the cancellations.
As of 7:30 a.m. Christmas Eve, only one flight at the Dayton International Airport was affected — American Airlines flight #AA9857 scheduled to depart at 9 a.m. Christmas Eve from Dayton to Chicago.
The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as of 7:30 a.m. Christmas Eve has five cancellations. Delta flight #906 scheduled to arrive at 6:29 a.m. from Seattle; Delta flight #886 scheduled to arrive at 7:55 a.m. from Seattle; Delta flight #886 scheduled to depart at 7:55 a.m. for Seattle; Allegiant flight #738 scheduled to depart at 1:32 p.m. to Key West, Florida; and Allegiant flight #739 scheduled to arrive at 7:33 p.m. from Key West.
About the Author