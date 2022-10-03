BreakingNews
After 3 years, Gurpreet Singh’s quadruple death-penalty trial starts today
journal-news logo
X

Huber Heights man killed in motorcycle crash in Warren County

Local News
By
33 minutes ago

A Huber Heights man was pronounced dead following a crash where he was thrown from a motorcycle Sunday afternoon in Warren County.

Around 3:32 p.m., the man was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle on state Route 73 near U.S. 42 in Wayne Twp.

He was traveling west when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road and hit a culvert, causing the bike to overturn, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash also caused him to be thrown from the motorcycle. He reportedly was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

ExploreOhio announces new minimum wage

Crews pronounced him dead at the scene. He was identified as 61-year-old Anthony Kinney, according to OSHP.

Wayne Twp. Fire and EMS, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Clearcreek Twp. EMS and Waynesville police assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

In Other News
1
Springboro amends zoning code to assist with solar panel installation
2
Ohio announces new minimum wage
3
Fall colors: When will Ohio see its peak?
4
Look for absentee ballot request forms for Nov. 8 election in Sunday’s...
5
The story of Fort Hamilton: Region’s first military outpost completed...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top