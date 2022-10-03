Huber Heights man killed in motorcycle crash in Warren County

Around 3:32 p.m., the man was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle on state Route 73 near U.S. 42 in Wayne Twp.

He was traveling west when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road and hit a culvert, causing the bike to overturn, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash also caused him to be thrown from the motorcycle. He reportedly was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.